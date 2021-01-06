‘Outriders’ has been delayed, demo announced for next month

Outriders has been delayed until later this year and will be getting a demo ahead of its release, People Can Fly have announced.

In a statement to fans through its social media channels, the developers announced that the game will no longer be hitting its February 2 release date and will instead be releasing for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on April 1. Reasons cited for the delay were said to spend “extra time fine tuning the game and focusing on delivering a fantastic experience at launch”.

Alongside the delay announcement, the developer also confirmed that a free demo will be available from February 25, as it believes “it’s important that players get to experience a new IP like Outriders before release”.

The demo will consist of the first few hours of the game and offer the opportunity to play as each of Outriders four available classes: Trickster, Pyromancer, Devastator and Technomancer. It will also feature both single player and co-op, with the option for players to migrate their character and progression to the full release when it launches in April.

Check out the full announcement below:

An important update regarding Outriders. pic.twitter.com/HHZrq5GIik — Outriders (@Outriders) January 6, 2021

Outriders was originally intended to launch during the holiday season last year (2020), but was pushed back to February at the time due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

It was also announced back during summer that the developer is also working on another entirely new next-gen property. It was described as “a highly ambitious, groundbreaking action-adventure title that takes PCF’s nearly two decades of development expertise in a new direction”.

The game’s publisher Square Enix will also be releasing NieR Replicant during April, a remastered version of the original game previously found only in Japan.