‘Outriders’ is finally getting a fix for that inventory bug

People Can Fly has finally rolled out a patch for the Outriders bug that has been wiping players’ inventories and disconnecting their games.

Almost a month after the bug fix was promised in a “mass restoration event”, players will now be receiving most of their gear back in a new update.

In a post on their subreddit, People Can Fly updated Outriders fans who had been affected by the bug. They commented: “Please keep in mind that we may not be able to restore every single lost item with 100% accuracy, but we are doing our best to make sure the most valuable items are accounted for.”

Players have been split into different categories to further explain the extent of the restoration.

Group A’s restoration has been rolled out for Outriders players who encountered the bug and were no longer able to connect. These players have now been automatically given the update, which has restored all items, regardless of rarity, that were equipped on their character when the wipe hit.

Group A will also receive all their legendary items back, along with 20 non-legendary inventory items in order of rarity and date acquired.

Group B and C’s restoration is expected to be finished in the next few days, and includes a replacement of up to 20 legendary items. This includes Outriders players who lost a legendary item up to April 20, with Group B including players who lost gear but were still able to play and Group C being those who did not encounter the bug.

“As we are unable to conclusively distinguish Group B from Group C players, both Group B and Group C will benefit from the Restoration,” the post read, “Therefore, even if you did NOT encounter an inventory wipe, you may well receive up to 20 God Rolled Legendary Items that you may have previously lost to a bug or sold to a vendor.”