A large quantity of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards were stolen from an MSI factory in mainland China some time last week.

Tom’s Hardware have reported on the theft, linking to a post by Twitter user “GoFlying8” which shows an official MSI document that contains information about the theft.

MSI Chinese mainland factory was stolen, stolen 40 boxes RTX3090, the total value of 2200000RMB ……😓

MSI has been officially announced and informed to the police ,Reward of 100000 RMB for reporting effective information. pic.twitter.com/JWw8hOMioG — 夕惕若厉 (@GoFlying8) December 7, 2020

MSI has alerted the police to the theft and posted a reward of £11,000 (¥100,000 ) for any information on the whereabouts of the cards.

It has has been estimated that around 220 cards have been stolen from the factory, based on the retail value of the cards in America. The total value of the cards stolen is around £225,000 ($300,000).

Nvidia’s RTX 3090 cards are currently in high demand due to stock shortages across the world. Buyers have taken to sites such as eBay to secure 3090s, spending around £1600 on average, with cards having sold for as much as £2200 at the time of writing.

The GeForce 3000 series was launched in September this year with the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. Nvidia then pushed back the release of the RTX 3070 by two weeks, to prepare for high demand.

In a statement they said that the delay of the 3070 was to “help our global partners get more graphics cards into the hands of gamers on launch day.”

Nvidia have also released the lower specification GeForce RTX 3060 Ti on December 2. Despite being the least powerful of the 3000 series, Nvidia have claimed that it is around 40% faster than RTX 2060 Super, and supports ray-tracing and Nvidia DLSS.