‘Overcooked! 2’ gets free summer update, adds new recipes

Overcooked! 2 has brought its latest free Sun’s Out, Buns Out update to the consoles.

The summer-ready DLC, which was initially released on Steam for PC players earlier this month, has finally arrived on the PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. According to a post from the game developers Team17, Sun’s Out, Buns Out adds two new canine chefs, a slew of summer recipes and five new kitchens to cook in.

The seasonal update also includes a parade with “fireworks, confetti and festival floats to spice up your game”, Team 17 added. It also brings back sauce dispensers, which were originally featured in the Carnival Of Chaos DLC, and introduces brand-new hazards like fireworks and more.

Check out the trailer for Sun’s Out, Buns Out below.

In conjunction with the launch of the new Overcooked! 2 update, Team17 has also released a special Instagram filter inspired by its latest DLC. The filter is only available for a limited time only. Open the link to the filter here via mobile.

Overcooked! 2 was released in 2018. It is the sequel to the award-winning 2016 co-op culinary game, Overcooked, which was originally developed by Ghost Town Games.

In other gaming news, Microsoft recently confirmed that its upcoming Xbox Games Showcase livestream will focus solely on games and not consoles. The show is expected to host world premieres and updates on the upcoming games for the Xbox Series X, which includes a first look at the highly anticipated Halo Infinite.