‘Overwatch 2’ battle pass accused of misleading players

Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has been accused of making its latest battle pass rewards look deliberately misleading, thanks to some visual similarities between the game’s currencies.

Currently, Overwatch 2 has two primary currencies: Legacy Credits and Overwatch Coins. While the first are a hangover from the original Overwatch and can only be spent on a limited amount of in-game cosmetics, Overwatch Coins are the game’s primary microtransaction and can be spent on a wider range of skins and items.

While Overwatch Coins are usually golden in colour and Legacy Credits are white, they both share very similar icons. However, as this Reddit user points out (via Rock Paper Shotgun), the Legacy Credits are coloured gold in Overwatch 2‘s Season 3 battle pass – making it much easier for players to assume the more valuable Overwatch Coins are up for grabs.

Although the coins are mostly available on the free tracks of the battle pass – meaning a purchase isn’t required to unlock them – players have accused Blizzard of changing the Legacy Credits’ colouring to make the battle pass look more rewarding.

Much of the criticism revolves around Overwatch 2‘s wider approach to monetisation, which has been more prevelant than it was in the first Overwatch.

Earlier in the month, Blizzard announced that it would be trying to make Overwatch 2 “a more rewarding game to play,” as the game has been criticised since launch for making cosmetics and new heroes difficult to unlock for free.

In January, the studio acknowledged that players felt “the game doesn’t feel rewarding enough to play and […] players can’t earn the items they want in a short enough period of time.”

Outside of Overwatch 2, Activision Blizzard is currently being investigated over claims of false advertising in Diablo Immortal.