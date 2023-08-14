‘Overwatch 2’ becomes the worst-reviewed game on Steam

Overwatch 2 is officially the worst-reviewed game on Steam from over 110,000 votes, giving it a paltry overall score of 0.94 out of 10.

Metro spotted that Steam250, the website that calculates how highly games are rated using live reviews data from Steam, showed the hero shooter at the very bottom of the list of all games on the platform.

At the time of writing, Overwatch 2 is more maligned than the free-to-play strategy card game War of the Three Kingdoms, the god game Godus which has been in “early access” for almost a decade, the “sluggish” looter-shooter Redfall, and the Resident Evil spin-off Umbrella Corps.

Less than 10 per cent of the reviews for Overwatch 2 are complimentary, with players taking aim at Blizzard Entertainment‘s historic controversies, the game’s approach to monetisation and that the original Overwatch is gone forever.

“I cried at the part when Reaper said ‘BUY, BUY, BUY’ and locked the new heroes behind a battle pass and scrapped the Story Mode. Truly the game of all time,” said one review.

Last week, Overwatch 2: Invasion launched, adding a new hero, a new mode and three new narrative missions about the battle between Overwatch and Null Sector. However, to play these missions, those interested must pay at least $14.99 for the Invasion Bundle.

This stung the players who were disappointed that the “cooperative, narrative-driven game experience” mode pitting players against enemies was cancelled in May. Moreover, the Blizzard Entertainment team affirmed that the next lot of narrative missions won’t be introduced until 2024 at the earliest.

In July, it was announced that approximately 50 Blizzard Entertainment esports employees were laid off, yet Overwatch League commissioner Sean Miller said that there will be a “revitalised global scene” for the competitive game in the next year.

