‘Overwatch 2’ concept art suggests it will have a battle pass

Concept art of Overwatch 2 suggests that the upcoming shooter will include a battle Pass system.

As reported by Attack of the Fanboy (via EuroGamer), Jayson Kirby – senior UI artist at Blizzard – recently shared some screenshots which showcased screenshots of Overwatch 2‘s in-game menus.

One screenshot in particular – which shows “early conceptual work for the new Overwatch 2 main menu” – details a ‘battle pass’ option. Though much may have changed since the concept art was designed – and Blizzard is yet to confirm any sort of battle pass for Overwatch 2 – it does suggest that the sequel to Overwatch will include the system.

A battle pass typically comes in the form of a real-money purchase that allows players to complete challenges in return for cosmetic and in-game currency unlocks. Though battle passes typically appear in free-to-play games like Fortnite and Valorant, Blizzard has previously indicated that Overwatch 2 will not be a free title.

On the concept art, Kirby shared that “the goal was to simplify and refine the Overwatch look even more,” and added that “the focus of the menus was to really show off the Heroes in close up detail.”

Though more Overwatch 2 news – including player testing phases – is expected in the coming months, Blizzard has been relatively quiet on the shooter. Back in November 2021, Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 were both hit with delays, and no release dates were given for either title.

Since then, Overwatch producer Tracy Kennedy has alleged that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick caused “months of Overwatch 2 [development] to have been lost” due to moving the development team onto “random projects”, as well as “entire teams” leaving the company and reportedly citing Kotick as the reason.

Kotick is alleged to have known about sexual misconduct issues at Activision Blizzard for several years before allegations became public, however, Kotick has stated that the allegations levelled at him paint “an inaccurate and misleading view of our company, of me personally, and my leadership.”

