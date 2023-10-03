‘Overwatch 2’ gives Moira a Lilith skin in ‘Diablo 4’ crossover

Overwatch 2‘s Moira will receive a Diablo 4 Lilith skin in the game’s annual Halloween event, which will kick off next week.

Rise Of Darkness will commence on October 10, at the same time as Season 7 of Overwatch 2. As well as a new Moira skin, it appeared that Wrecking Ball is getting a new Diablo 4 themed skin, featuring horns and red, black and gold decorations. Check out the reveal trailer below:

Might want to keep the lights on for this one 🧟‍♂️#Overwatch2 Season 7: Rise of Darkness launches Oct 10 💀 pic.twitter.com/T6P6EqTisL — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 2, 2023

This is not the first time that Diablo themed skins have been designed for Overwatch characters. In 2017, Zarya and Roadhog players were able to secure Barbarian and Butcher skins in loot boxes to celebrate the arrival of the Blizzard World map.

Usually, Overwatch 2 adds a mode like Junkenstein’s Revenge or Wrath Of The Bride for players to earn Halloween themed in-game items. This time, there was no information about the return of either of these modes or the introduction of a new one.

Ghostly robots were seen in the halls of the Blizzard World map in the trailer, similar to the Zomnic enemies in the aforementioned modes. If this is a new arrival, players will expect transformed versions of four heroes to play as the protagonists of the story.

For example, in Wrath Of The Bride, Junker Queen starred as The Butcher, Ashe as The Outlaw, Sojourn as The Sleuth and Kiriko as The Fortune Teller.

As Wrecking Ball was rolling through the themed Blizzard World in the Rise Of Darkness trailer, it’s a fair assumption that Wrecking Ball will be one of these four protagonists, or one of the bosses that players will fight.

