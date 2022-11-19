‘Overwatch 2’ queue times are bad because nobody plays support

Blizzard Entertainment has addressed the lengthy queue times of Overwatch 2 and has said that it’s due to the lack of support players.

In a recent developer blog post published on November 17, Blizzard finally confirmed fans’ theories that Overwatch 2‘s queues are so long because there aren’t enough players wanting to play support (via GamesRadar).

Executive producer Jared Neuss explains that queue times are “a very real, very consistent focus area for the team” and promises that the team is aiming to make the role more fun.

“With the move to 5v5, we’re seeing longer queue times than we’d like for both tank and damage players, and while there’s no silver bullet for this issue, the team has a lot of ideas that we want to experiment with in the upcoming seasons,” Neuss said.

“Many of these ideas are focused on the support role and how we can make it more fun and more rewarding to play.”

Neuss added that the team is also discussing targeted support hero reworks, game system updates, and “even some role-wide changes to improve support quality of life.”

“In the short term, we’ve made queue-time estimates more accurate in the UI (support queues are less than one minute, in most cases) and we’re going to experiment with our Battle Pass XP rewards for those who queue as support/all roles.”

Elsewhere, Blizzard has finally made the DPS hero Mei a playable character once again after being removed from the game last month. She was removed due to a bug with her Ice Wall ability, but players should find her issue resolved with the latest patch.

