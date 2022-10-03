‘Overwatch 2’ release date, and when ‘Overwatch 1’ servers will shut down

While Overwatch 2 is right around the corner, developer Blizzard Entertainment is preparing to shut down servers for the first Overwatch. If you’re looking to see when each game will be available, here’s when Overwatch 2 comes out – and when the first Overwatch‘s servers will go offline.

Overwatch 1 servers will shut down on October 3, at 5PM BST / 6PM CEST / 9AM PDT.

That’s a day before Overwatch 2 comes out, with Blizzard’s next shooter launching on October 4 at 8PM BST / 9PM CEST / 12PM PDT / 3PM EDT. As Blizzard has pointed out, timezone differences in the eastern hemisphere mean that the shooter will launch on October 5 for some countries, including Australia and China.

The gap between Overwatch servers going down and the sequel launching means there will be just over 24 hours where fans will not be able to play either game.

As the launch of Overwatch 2 approaches, fans have questioned whether Blizzard’s approach to monetising the series goes in the right direction. Last week, fans highlighted that one skin for Junker Queen could cost around £18, and could potentially cost even more.

In September, it was also confirmed that Overwatch 2 would require unlocking agents through a battle pass.

Blizzard went on to explain the decision, with general manager Walter Kong saying that “Heroes are the single most engaging content that we have in the game. And as we designed this model, it seemed to be a very strong fit to put those heroes into our new engagement systems.”

In other Overwatch 2 news, Blizzard has announced that it will be holding a tournament for the LGBTQ+ community. Designed to offer “an inclusive and welcoming environment for underrepresented genders,” potential competitors can sign up for the tournament here.

Elsewhere, controversial Activision Blizzard executive Frances Townsend has stepped down and will now serve as an official advisor to CEO Bobby Kotick and the company’s board of directors.