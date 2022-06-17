NewsGaming News

‘Overwatch 2’ roadmap outlines what to expect at launch and beyond

The free-to-play shooter has shared that fans can expect new heroes, maps and more at launch

By Andy Brown
Overwatch 2. Credit: Blizzard Entertainment.
Blizzard Entertainment has shared an Overwatch 2 roadmap that reveals how many new heroes and maps will be available at launch, along with what fans can expect from the shooter’s first year.

In a tweet shared yesterday (June 16), Blizzard revealed that when Overwatch 2 launches with its first season on October 4, it will bring three new heroes, six extra maps, and over 30 skins. Season one will also include a battle pass, a mythic skin, and a new game mode.

Looking ahead, Blizzard says that season two will bring a new tank-class hero, another map, and the same cosmetic offerings as season one – 30+ more skins including a mythic skin, and a new battle pass.

While Overwatch 2 hasn’t launched yet, Blizzard is already looking into the game’s 2023 updates – which will include more of everything mentioned above, along with the start of the shooter’s PvE mode.

During the Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase, Blizzard confirmed a release date for Overwatch 2 and revealed the game will be free-to-play. The studio also shared that one of the new heroes appearing in Overwatch 2 is Junker Queen, who can be seen in action below:

The Junker Queen will be playable in the next Overwatch 2 closed beta, which will take place between June 28 and July 18. A blog posted yesterday (June 16) has detailed how players will be able to access the beta, and notes that players who tried out the first Overwatch 2 beta are not necessarily guaranteed access to the second test.

“For the upcoming beta, our main goal is to test our console and cross-play capabilities as we scale up server testing slowly. Because of this, we need to select players based in part on their platform choice, so we’re launching a new opt-in process which tracks player platform preference.”

In other gaming news, Ready Or Not has disappeared from Steam. While it could just be a backend error on Valve‘s part, several days ago the game released a level depicting a nightclub massacre on the anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

