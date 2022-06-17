‘Overwatch 2’ roadmap outlines what to expect at launch and beyond

Blizzard Entertainment has shared an Overwatch 2 roadmap that reveals how many new heroes and maps will be available at launch, along with what fans can expect from the shooter’s first year.

In a tweet shared yesterday (June 16), Blizzard revealed that when Overwatch 2 launches with its first season on October 4, it will bring three new heroes, six extra maps, and over 30 skins. Season one will also include a battle pass, a mythic skin, and a new game mode.

#Overwatch2 arrives October 4, ushering in a new era for the franchise as a free-to-play live service game! Learn more about the game and our commitment to deliver frequent seasonal content updates that expand the game to ensure there’s always something new to play. pic.twitter.com/tAzPPtvcP0 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 16, 2022

Looking ahead, Blizzard says that season two will bring a new tank-class hero, another map, and the same cosmetic offerings as season one – 30+ more skins including a mythic skin, and a new battle pass.

While Overwatch 2 hasn’t launched yet, Blizzard is already looking into the game’s 2023 updates – which will include more of everything mentioned above, along with the start of the shooter’s PvE mode.

During the Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase, Blizzard confirmed a release date for Overwatch 2 and revealed the game will be free-to-play. The studio also shared that one of the new heroes appearing in Overwatch 2 is Junker Queen, who can be seen in action below:

The Junker Queen will be playable in the next Overwatch 2 closed beta, which will take place between June 28 and July 18. A blog posted yesterday (June 16) has detailed how players will be able to access the beta, and notes that players who tried out the first Overwatch 2 beta are not necessarily guaranteed access to the second test.

“For the upcoming beta, our main goal is to test our console and cross-play capabilities as we scale up server testing slowly. Because of this, we need to select players based in part on their platform choice, so we’re launching a new opt-in process which tracks player platform preference.”

