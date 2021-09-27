‘Overwatch 2’ Sombra rework has been detailed

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed all the new changes coming to the hero Sombra in Overwatch 2.

In a new video posted to the Overwatch YouTube channel, Lead Hero Designer Geoff Goodman and Game Director Aaron Keller broke down Sombra’s new rework in detail, revealing what’s to come for the DPS hero in Overwatch 2.

Overall, Sombra’s CC abilities will be reduced in line with larger changes to Overwatch 2 “giving her more potential damage.” Starting off, her main Hack ability will have a significantly reduced cooldown and will now last eight seconds but will have two components to it.

The first component of Hack works the same as it always has, disabling abilities. The second part of the ability will now reveal targets to Sombra and her team through walls and will last the entire duration of the Hack.

Sombra’s passive ability will now do 50 per cent more damage to Hacked targets in Overwatch 2 while her ultimate ability, EMP, will no longer remove shields but will instead deal damage to enemies equal to 40 per cent of their health.

One of the biggest changes to Sombra includes the ability to Hack while being in Stealth mode. Keller did mention that players will be briefly revealed when Hacking, but it no longer removes Stealth entirely. The detection radius on the ability has been increased from 2 to 4 metres and the time it takes to execute has been reduced by 50 per cent.

In other Overwatch news, it appears that Blizzard has removed all references to Jeff Kaplan from Overwatch 2.