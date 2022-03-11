‘Overwatch 2’ to split up its multiplayer and co-op modes

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that Overwatch 2 will launch as separate PvP and PvE experiences.

This was revealed in an update video with Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller, which is embedded below. The aim is to give players PvP sooner than initially planned.

“This includes the new 5v5 team format, the new heroes, the new maps, the new push game mode, significant hero updates and reworks and many new gameplay features, including for example a new ping system.”

A Beta can also be signed up for here, which will be taking place in “late April” and will include new hero Sojourn, and a series of new maps.

Circuit Royal is a new escort map, Midtown is a new hybrid map, and New Queen Street and Colosseo are new push maps. The Beta itself will only be available on PC. A closed Alpha will be taking place this week with employees and Overwatch League pros as well.

During and after each Beta the team will be communicating what they’ve learned and the changes they plan to make, to be more open with future players.

In the midst of the ongoing lawsuits and cultural changes at Activision Blizzard, it has been reported that the Overwatch 2 Lego set was delayed due to the lawsuits, and that the game has lost “months” of work due to CEO Bobby Kotick giving the developers last minute projects, only for them to be cancelled.

“Bobby, tell everyone about the random projects for [Overwatch] you all would shove on us, the team would do [overtime] for only them to get cancelled and for months of OW2 dev to have been lost. Or how almost entire teams are turning over and citing you as the reason. Don’t be shy,” said producer Tracy Kennedy.

In other news, the next free game on the Epic Games Store will be horror title In Sound Mind.