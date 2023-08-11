‘Overwatch 2’ update brings Invasion missions and new hero Illari

Overwatch 2: Invasion launched yesterday (August 10) and it introduced the new support hero Illari, as well as a lot of extra content.

Being the game’s biggest update so far, Invasion boasts three story missions set in Gothenburg, Rio de Janeiro and Toronto. Each of these last approximately 30 to 40 minutes depending on the difficulty level, and follow the fight between Overwatch and Null Sector.

Advertisement

In order to unlock these, players must pay at least $14.99 for the Invasion Bundle. Alternatively, the Invasion Ultimate Bundle has permanent access to the story missions, a new Sojourn legendary skin, permanent access to Sojourn, 2,000 Overwatch Coins, the Null Sector Premium Battle Pass with 20 Battle Pass skips, and two legendary skins for Cassidy and Kiriko. This is priced at $39.99.

As a support hero, Illari functions to heal friendlies while attacking the enemy team. Her Solar Rifle is a long-range auto-charging weapon that has a healing beam to turn the tide in battle. The two abilities are Outburst which launches her into the air while knocking back foes and a Healing Pylon which, when dropped, continuously heals allies.

Captive Sun is her ultimate, letting the player shoot a ball of solar energy into the fray. Those hit are slowed and then take heavy damage with a delayed explosion.

The new game mode is Flashpoint and this will be located in Suravasa and New Junk City. Two teams of five players will scramble to secure rotating capture points – the Flashpoints – and the first to capture three points will win.

King’s Row: Underworld is Invasion‘s free-to-play co-op event that is only live between August 10 and September 5, with new challenges added over time. Moreover, the season’s free battle pass offers:

2 Epic skins

2 Weapon Charms

1 Highlight Intro

2 Emotes

4 Voice Lines

Prestige tier titles

1500 Credits

Over 15+ additional rewards

Advertisement

On the other hand, the premium battle pass includes all of the above and:

Mythic A-7000 Wargod Ana Skin

20% XP Battle Pass boost

5 Legendary skins and 7 Epic skins

2 Highlight Intros

3 Weapon Charms

3 Emotes

5 Victory Poses

10 Voice Lines

500 additional credits

Over 20+ additional rewards

In other gaming news, one of Escape From Tarkov‘s most irritating trader tasks has totally changed in patch 0.13.5.