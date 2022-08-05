‘Overwatch 2’ won’t be getting another public beta

Blizzard Entertainment has shared that Overwatch 2 will not be getting a third public beta before the shooter launches in October.

The announcement was posted by Overwatch vice president Jon Spector, who broke the news over Twitter last night (August 4).

“We know players are eager to dive in and have seen questions about the possibility of a third public beta,” shared Spector. “While we will continue testing Overwatch 2 daily internally, we’re not planning any additional public beta tests.”

Spector added that “with all the valuable feedback we received from our alpha and two public beta tests, we will be focusing our efforts on launching the best game possible on October 4.”

In the replies to Spector’s tweets, reception to the announcement has been largely negative, with Overwatch fans claiming that two months without testing could result in an unbalanced launch when October comes around. Some are concerned that Overwatch 2 will launch with a new hero and map that have not been thoroughly tested, while others have expressed anger that they paid for a pricier version of Overwatch 2 to gain access to a beta that only lasted several weeks.

Over the last two betas, Blizzard has used player feedback to make several adjustments to Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2‘s Midtown map was updated to remove anti-homeless architecture shortly after it was called out by a player, with Blizzard acknowledging it as “a solid feedback note.”

Some controversial changes to Mercy were also tweaked, after fans expressed disappointment with a set of changes made to the healer’s abilities. Last month, a host of other Overwatch 2 characters were also adjusted.

Earlier this week, Blizzard shared that a recent survey hinting at expensive cosmetics in Overwatch 2 was “not indicative of final pricing,” and claimed prices shown to users were randomised.