‘Overwatch’ pro Kim “Alarm” Kyeong-Bo passes away at age 20

News has broken today that Overwatch league professional player Kim “Alarm” Kyeong-Bo has passed away at age 20.

The Philadelphia Fusion Esports team made the announcement on Twitter earlier today (November 8), writing: “We are devastated and heartbroken to hear about Kim “Alarm” Kyeong-Bo’s passing. Alarm was the heart and soul of our organisation, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as we mourn this tragic loss.

“The Kim family and the Fusion [family] ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

Kim quickly became a massive name in the professional Overwatch scene as he won the 2020 Rookie of the Year and a Role Stars award, alongside a nomination for the Most Valuable Player award as well.

A simple Twitter search reveals many tributes and shared memories from other players and fans, as fellow professional sHockWave tweeted: “Not sure what to feel or say right now, lost the most positive person today. Even though our time together in Korea was short, it feels like we’ve been close for a much longer time.”

Before becoming a member of Philadelphia Fusion, Kim was a rising star at Fusion University, an academy team for developing Overwatch players.

The above video was uploaded by Philadelphia Fusion in October this year, which welcomed Kim back to the 2022 season of the game, and encapsulated exactly how players, casters, and fans felt about him as a person, whilst showing off his skills in Overwatch as well.

In other news, female Shepard actor Jennifer Hale has said that the Citadel DLC was made for the fans.

“To me, that also goes back to the nature of the company making this, like the heart of BioWare,” Hale said. “It’s just so beautiful. It’s so responsive and so open-minded and open-hearted and inclusive and connected, and it’s really about what it’s about. It’s about the game and the material, and it’s not about anything else and it’s incredible.”