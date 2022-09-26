‘Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals’ delayed to 2023 to ensure it’s “truly special”

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals has been delayed until 2023, with Night School Studio citing improvements as the reason, wanting to make the sequel its “best game yet”.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals was originally announced in mid-2021 and was said to be “coming soon” for Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5, yet multiple delays have pushed the title back. The sequel is set five years after the events of the original game from 2016, and will see protagonist Riley return to her hometown of Camena to investigate “mysterious radio frequency signals causing curious disturbances”.

Now, Night School Studio has shared an update to its Twitter page which says that the studio feels it owes it to its “amazing community to make Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals the best game it can possibly be.”

An update on OXENFREE II: Lost Signals pic.twitter.com/bEcwrvHUR9 — Night School Studio (@nightschoolers) September 24, 2022

The studio, which is now owned by Netflix, also expressed that “seeing your fan art, reading your excited comments, and connecting with you fuels our ambition to make this our best game yet”.

In order to make Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals “truly special” and “add more localisations” the studio has announced it will delay the release window to 2023. To close its statement, Night School Studio thanks fans for their “patience, support and understanding” before expressing excitement to share the game.

The delay comes as Netflix has announced that a free, mobile version of Oxenfree will be available this week to subscribers, as well as the news that it has opened a new studio in Helsinki, Finland.

In other gaming news, E3 has announced the dates for its return to in-person events in 2023. The event will take place from June 13 to 17 at the Los Angeles Convention Centre and will open its doors to both industry professionals and consumers, with separate areas of the LACC dedicated to each.