‘Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals’ video details the characters in the game

More details have emerged about the characters of Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals via a recently published video from developer Night School Studio.

The video, which was uploaded onto the Nintendo Youtube channel, is embedded below.

Writer Adam Esquenazi Douglas detailed the characters, including the directionless Jacob Summers, with the game’s events pushing him to decide what he wants to do with life. Jacob also has direct ties to the first game through Maggie Adler.

Then there’s the strange cult-like group Parentage, who wear masks and are organised around lunar symbology. They’ve been around for generations, are very secretive, and have been digging deep into the supernatural phenomena in the game, and act as the game’s primary antagonists.

The video also dives into Maggie Adler and protagonist Riley Poverly, who’s described as “adventurous”. She’s dealing with “a lot of heavy stuff from her past,” all whilst dealing with Parentage and their potential impact on the future as well.

Netflix also recently purchased Night School Studio, saying it decided to do so with the developer because: “We’re inspired by their bold mission to set a new bar for storytelling in games. Their commitment to artistic excellence and proven track record make them invaluable partners as we built out the creative capabilities and library of Netflix games together.”

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals will be released next year for PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

