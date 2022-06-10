‘Oxenfree 2’ shares new in-game footage during Tribeca Games Spotlight

During the Tribeca Games Spotlight, Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals developer Night School Studio shared a new look at the upcoming puzzle-sidescroller.

The latest footage from Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals focuses on Jacob Summers – a new character introduced to the series who “has direct ties to the events of Oxenfree one” – and his relationship to Riley.

It also explores the sequel’s dangers, including “a new set of antagonists” that will be actively working to destabilise the space-time continuum. You can watch the new clip below, which should automatically play from the correct timestamp.

For those wanting even more on Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, a video was released last year that detailed the characters of the game. Summers, Maggie Adler, the cult-like Parentage and more were all explained.

As for what the sequel’s story will entail, Oxenfree 2‘s Steam page teases the following: “Five years after the events of Oxenfree, Riley returns to her hometown of Camena to investigate mysterious radio signals. What she finds is more than she bargained for.”

It was announced last year that Netflix had acquired Oxenfree creator Night School Studio, and when explaining why it chose the developer the streaming service said:

“We’re inspired by their bold mission to set a new bar for storytelling in games. Their commitment to artistic excellence and proven track record make them invaluable partners as we built out the creative capabilities and library of Netflix games together.”

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals will be released this year for PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch, though no specific date has been announced just yet.

In other news, it’s been a busy week for gaming news, thanks to Summer Game Fest 2022. To catch up on any announcements you may have missed, check out our Summer of Games 2022 roundup.