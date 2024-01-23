Palworld already has a ‘Pokémon’ mod – but Nintendo isn’t happy

A Pokémon mod has surfaced online for Palworld and has already been spotted by Nintendo.

YouTuber Toasted Shoes posted a brief clip on X (formerly Twitter) from a YouTube video that showed Palworld models replaced with various Pokémon creatures from the Nintendo franchise. The mod also replaces the player character model with Ask Ketchum and other character models with Misty and Brock, Ash’s friends in the Pokémon anime.

You can’t watch the video on X anymore, however, due to a copyright strike from Nintendo. Toasted Shoes posted a screenshot on the social media platform of his video, now unable to be viewed due to a copyright strike.

“Nintendo has come for me, please leave me in your thoughts and prayers,” the YouTuber posted.

Despite this, and despite the chance that a full YouTube video could come under further scrutiny, Toasted Shoes has published the full version of his video that showcases the mod, though he hasn’t linked to the mod in the description as he wishes to “tread lightly.”

“I’ve been getting a large influx of people asking where they can get the mod etc. We want to release it for free to everyone, however, due to Nintendo sending a DMCA over the last tweet we want to tread lightly for the time being,” he posted on X.

Palworld has found itself at the centre of controversy recently, with a former chief legal officer for The Pokémon Company calling the game “ripoff nonsense”. The game has sold over five million copies in four days, and [as of January 21] had more concurrent players than several massive Steam games such as Baldur’s Gate 3.

