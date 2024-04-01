‘Palworld’ hints that April Fools’ dating sim could become a reality

Palworld has hinted that their April Fools’ day dating sim expansion joke could become a reality.

Yesterday (March 31) Pocketpair shared a video announcing Palworld: More Than Just Pals, a dating sim based in the Palworld universe, as an early April Fool’s day prank.

The 90-second trailer introduces a number of Pals alongside one-line dating bios and a number of flirty interactions that quickly veer into more questionable actions.

“Will you remain friends or fall in love,” started the accompanying description. “Or dismantle and eat them”. The description also promised that Pals would “take off their clothes” and said an adult version of the expansion was also coming.

Despite the announcement coming on March 31, Palworld’s official X account explained that the “early bird-pal catches the worm-pal” while they replied to another comment praising the amount of work with “we work hard, we play hard”.

One fan even said that they’d unironically buy a Palworld dating sim. “Please make this happen,” they added. “…perhaps…” replied Palworld.

“Think about the money,” said another fan, with another asking how many likes the Tweet needed for Pocketpair to make this joke a reality.

“I know it’s for April Fools but like… I won’t be surprised if it does turn out to be a real thing in the future,” wrote one fan on Reddit, with another adding that “April Fools is also a testing-ground for weird ideas that may work.”

Earlier this year, Cult Of The Lamb developers gave into fan demand after a long-running joke about adding a “sex update” to the cult-building game gathered momentum.

“We will add sex to the game if we hit 300k followers by the end of the year” they said on X in November and quickly hit the target, with the Cult Of The Lamb: Sins Of The Flesh update being released in January.

Shortly afterwards, Palworld praised Cult Of The Lambs’ strategy and added: “What if Palworld had 100k I wonder”. Their X account currently has over 490k followers.

Earlier this year, Pocketpair shared a roadmap for Palworld that promised new pals, raid bosses and PvP combat. CEO Takuro Mizobe has also said the studio is in talks to bring the game to other platforms.

In other April Fools’ news, gamers have had to contend with the usual fake release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong annoucement alongside “leaked” artwork confirming the imminent release of the original Resident Evil and confirmation that Studio Ghibli was working on a Legend Of Zelda documentary.

Pokémon has probably won April Fools’ day 2024 though, with their ambitious trailer for a championship tournament for Sleep.