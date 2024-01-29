‘Palworld’ publisher shares demo for new roguelite game

Pocketpair Inc has shared a demo for upcoming metroidvania roguelite game Never Grave: The Witch And The Curse.

Never Grave: The Witch And The Curse is the first game from Pocketpair since the publisher released Palworld into Early Access earlier this year.

According to the studio, Palworld sold over 8million copies in less than a week and became one of the most popular games on Steam. Pocketpair has also shared a roadmap for the first year and confirmed it’s working on a fix for cheats.

Fresh from that success, Pocketpair has now shared a playable demo for Never Grave: The Witch And The Curse which, according to the Steam listing, is a metroidvania roguelite.

“Never Grave is 2D action game where you journey with the aid of a cursed hat. Identify enemy attacks, fight with magic, and sometimes use the terrain to win! Dungeons such as ruins and botanical gardens are auto-generated and change each time you play. Furthermore, there are obstacles and puzzles waiting to block the player’s path in the dungeons.”

The hour-long demo will showcase the early stages of Never Grave: The Witch And The Curse ahead of the Steam Next Fest, but any progress won’t be transferred outside of the demo.

The game was originally due for release at the end of 2023 but was delayed to allow developers time to “provide a better experience” for users. The demo for Never Grave: The Witch And The Curse is available to play here, via Steam.

The game is currently scheduled to launch in Early Access in the first few months of 2024. “We will actively accept and consider feedback and ideas from our players,” said Pocketpair, with the Early Access window set to last for at least six months.

