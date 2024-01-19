‘Palworld’ will feature cross-platform play “as soon as possible”

Developers of Palworld have confirmed they’re working on adding cross-platform play to the open-world survival crafting game “as soon as possible”.

Palworld entered Early Access today (January 19) and during a Q+A with fans on Discord, Pocketpair revealed they’re still working hard on making the game bigger and more communal.

“Palworld will continue to be updated during and after early access,” they explained, with a roadmap due in the coming days. They also confirmed that while Palworld doesn’t currently support crossplay between PC, Xbox and Steam, “we are working to make this a possibility as soon as possible!”

The Q+A also confirmed that “PC Game Pass can not play with Steam until crossplay is added” and while there are currently no plans for a PS5 launch, Pocketpair “will consider it during development”.

While PvP will be implemented in a future update, Palworld currently has multiplayer support. “Invite a friend and go on an adventure together! And of course you can battle your friends and trade Pals too,” reads the Steam description. “In online co-op play mode, up to 4 players can play together. Additionally, a dedicated server can allow up to 32 players to play together,” with that set to increase in the future.

Announced at Indie World Expo 2021, Palworld is an open-world creature collection sandbox game, with cute Pals available to collect, trade, battle, work or ride. “In a harsh environment where food is scarce and vicious poachers roam, danger waits around every corner. To survive, you must tread carefully and make difficult choices…even if that means eating your own Pals when the time comes.”

“Pokémon definitely inspired us, but Palworld is far more action-orientated in comparison,” Pockepair CEO Takuro Mizobe told NME shortly after the game was announced. “In terms of the darker elements, we want to leave those decisions up to players. Player agency will be key in Palworld, which is why players can be good or bad.”

In other news, Billy Mitchell, AKA the “King of Donkey Kong”, has had his record-breaking high-scores returned to the history books after new evidence was shared.