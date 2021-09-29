Pandora uses ‘Animal Crossing’ to launch new jewellery range

High street jewellery brand Pandora has taken to Animal Crossing to launch a new range of jewellery, bringing a themed island, new clothing items and more.

Not exactly the timeliest of launches, Pandora has decided to hop on the Animal Crossing bandwagon – using New Horizons to launch its new Pandora ME jewellery range.

Pandora’s themed island allows visitors to snag a range of custom clothing items inspired by the new jewellery range. You can also visit the new Pandora Factory, designed to match its Chiang Mai production facility.

According to the sixth axis, Pandora’s themed island was designed by Blarla Button and Lauran Carter with guidance from Pandora creative directors Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo. The island also includes homes that have been inspired by Charli XCX, Donté Colley, Beabadoobee and Cecilia Cantarano.

Here’s what you can expect to find:

Charli XCX – The Greenroom:

“Inspired by Charli’s iconic award-winning music career, the Greenroom features a fresh neon pink aesthetic, custom-designed to suit Charli’s creative expression and pop aesthetic.”

Donté Colley – The Dance Room:

“Colley’s feel-good Instagram content, where he fuses his love of dance and self-expression, have created The Dance Room – a club-inspired space with deep lighting hues, customised flooring and lighting, and several props to set the scene for players perfectly.”

Beabadoobee – The Studio:

“After racing to the charts with her first pop track, “Coffee”, Beabadoobee has become known for her infectious pop and unapologetic authenticity. Players can explore the lavish pink and blue neon studio inspired by Beabadooebee – with custom-created wall art, amps and record players!”

Cecilia Cantarano – The Selfie Space:

“Replicating Cecilia’s TikTok playful comedy content and musical prowess, The Selfie Space will be the ultimate place for players to take the best shots of the Animal Crossing avatar’s – with pixel ring lights, camera stands and deep purple lighting.”

If you’d like to visit Pandora’s new Animal Crossing island, you’ll have to log in and take a nap – using the Dream Suite feature to head to the new island. The Pandora ME dream code is: 8361-3102-9206 and will give you access to the fabulous new island.

Animal Crossing’s Dream Suite allows you to visit a snapshot of a person’s island without them being there – considering this island is being launched by a jewellery brand, that makes a lot of sense.

