‘Panzer Dragoon VR’ in jeopardy after false claims that producer is dead

The official Twitter account for Panzer Dragoon VR shared that the game was cancelled due to the death of its producer, though the claim has been disputed as false.

As reported by VCG, a now-deleted tweet from the Panzer Dragoon VR account said:

“Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record has been cancelled due to the cancellation of the contract by Sega and the death of the producer, Haruto Waranabe, CEO of Wildman Inc. Thank you for your support.”

This tweet was posted in English and Japanese, though both were deleted just a few hours later.

VCG report that multiple friends of Watanabe disputed claims of his death, with one stating “I went to the Wildman office and can confirm he’s safe. A lot of friends are gathering”.

While the death of Waranabe has seemingly been announced in error, it’s unclear if the contract has legitimately been cancelled by Sega. Since the deleted tweet, there have been no further statements made by either Wildman Inc or Panzer Dragoon VR‘s Twitter account.

Announced in March 2020, Panzer Dragoon VR is a remake of Panzer Dragoon, Panzer Dragoon 2 Zwei and Panzer Dragoon Saga. The first and second game were on-rails shooters where players fired from atop a flying dragon. Panzer Dragoon Saga went in a different direction, released in 1998 as an RPG with open-world exploration and random encounters.

