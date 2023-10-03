Paradox announces free demo for ‘Factorio’-style sim ‘Foundry’

Developer Channel 3 Entertainment and publisher Paradox Interactive have revealed Foundry, a new simulation game that mixes Factorio and Satisfactory into a collaborative endless experience.

As a first-person factory building sandbox simulation game, Foundry will place players on an infinite procedurally generated planet to transform it into a bastion of sci-fi industry. Check out the announcement trailer below:

Advertisement

The terrain will not stop players from achieving their dreams in Foundry either – every block can be destroyed and new blocks can be positioned wherever they like. Biomes like jungles and mountains have been announced, with the latter allowing for factories built into the rock on the surface and underground.

At the start, resources are mined from the surroundings and these become the foundation of the factories, which in turn become production lines, conveyor belts and pipes. Further research improves the efficiency of the technology and maximises the productivity of the player’s factory.

“The overwhelmingly positive feedback we received from the Foundry Alpha on Itch.io was encouraging and highlighted the game’s immense potential,” said Patrik Meder, vice president of Channel 3 Entertainment, in a press release.

“To fully realise this potential, it was essential to collaborate with the perfect partner. Being published by Paradox Interactive allows us to fulfill the vision and ambitions we have for Foundry.”

Curious simulation fans will be able to get to grips with what the game is offering in Steam Next Fest. A demo will be available through Steam between October 9 and October 16, though it’s not known how long it will be in total.

Advertisement

Additionally, Foundry will support online and offline multiplayer with no limit to the number of players, but again, the developer did not say whether this would be a feature of the demo.

In other gaming news, it was reported that Wakefield based developer and publisher Team17 is allegedly laying off “tens” of employees in its marketing and quality assurance divisions.