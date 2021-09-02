Paradox Interactive CEO resigns over “differing views” of company’s future

Paradox Interactive has announced its CEO, Ebba Ljungerud, is resigning “due to differing views on the company’s strategy going forward”.

In an announcement by the firm, Paradox Interactive explained that the resignation will take effect immediately although Ljungerud will stay on for an unspecified period of time “to ensure a good handover”.

She will be replaced by former CEO Fredrik Wester who resigned in early 2018 and was replaced by Ljungerud, meaning there’s been a swap of sorts here. Chairman of the Paradox Interactive board, Håkan Sjunnesson explained that “Ebba has done a fantastic job as CEO of Paradox Interactive,” continuing to note that “during her leadership, the organization, player base, and our game projects have been strengthened and grown which give the company a strong base for future growth.”

Advertisement

Notably, Sjunnesson points out that the board “[regrets] that she has decided to resign” after nearly four years as CEO.

Ljungerud’s resignation is the second big executive in a week to leave Paradox with former chief marketing officer, Daniel Goldberg, announcing his resignation on August 25. While there’s no apparent connection to the two departures, it could mark a significant shake-up for the company.

For now, no information has been revealed as to why Ljungerud has chosen to leave or what the “differing views” happen to be.

In recent times, strategy specialist, Paradox Interactive, has announced an Xbox release for Crusader Kings III – a series first, and it’s also been hard at work with updates for Hearts of Iron IV.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, 2K has revealed its first gameplay footage of upcoming superhero strategy RPG, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, showcasing a battle system “that rewards clever thinking” by giving every hero a pool of powerful ability cards to draw from.