Paradox Interactive drops ‘Crusader Kings III’ gameplay teaser, story trailer

Paradox Interactive has released a new story trailer, a gameplay teaser plus the release date for its upcoming grand strategy title, Crusader Kings III.

Crusader Kings III is set to be much larger in scope than its predecessor, with an upgraded map that stretches from India to Iceland, 3D models for playable leaders and unique personality traits for characters.

Other additions to the game include a stress system for leaders, plus a genetics system that will shape later generations of characters. There’s also an expanded lifestyle system with unique skill trees, alongside a revamped religion mechanics with almost 100 different faiths.

Check out all of Crusader Kings III’s new features in the gameplay teaser:

The game launches on September 1 for the PC, as announced by the story trailer, and is available for pre-order on Steam, the Microsoft Store and the Paradox Store. Crusader Kings III arrives eight years after Crusader Kings II, which became a free-to-play title last October

Watch the story trailer below:

More information surrounding Crusader Kings III is expected to be revealed at Paradox Interactive’s forthcoming appearance at the Guerrilla Collective, a new online-only multi-day gaming festival and convention. The event takes place from June 6 to 8, and is being touted as a “coalition leading independent game companies”.

On May 14, the company also announced the release date for Europa Universalis IV: Emperor, the upcoming DLC for its long-running grand strategy series. It’s the 16th overall DLC for 2013’s Europa Universalis IV, following Golden Century which launched in December 2018.