Paradox Interactive is considering “some acquisitions of companies or IPs”

Paradox Interactive, the publisher of the hit strategy game series Crusader Kings, is considering the purchase of other companies and intellectual properties (IP) in the next few years.

READ MORE: The Super Rare Mixtape is an old school indie game collection with modern aspirations

That’s according to Paradox Interactive CEO Fredrik Wester who, in a company presentation, confirmed that the publisher “might be doing some acquisitions of companies or IPs throughout the coming year or years” (via PCGamesN).

However, Wester also reiterated that any such acquisitions wouldn’t be “the main focus of our operations.”

Advertisement

Wester also stated that Paradox Interactive is still investing in “core pipeline” projects, with a focus on strategy games and management games, including the upcoming Victoria 3. The publisher also has the action role-playing game Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 in the works.

“In making grand strategy accessible, Paradox has brought hours of absurd joy to a whole new generation of gamers,” summarised Jordan Oloman in NME’s review of Crusader Kings III.

The past two years have been quite a period for acquisitions in the industry. Last year, Microsoft acquired Bethesda for £6billion ($7.5billion USD), before also announcing its intention to acquire Call of Duty and Overwatch publisher Activision Blizzard for £50billion ($68 billion USD).

Not to be outdone by Microsoft, Sony announced that it was acquiring Destiny developer Bungie for £2.6billion ($3.6billion USD).

At the beginning of the month, Embracer Group acquired many of Square Enix’s Western studios and IPs for £240million ($300million USD), including franchises such as Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief and Legacy Of Kain.

Advertisement

In other news, developer Gearbox reportedly has a total of nine AAA games in development. The announcement originated from Gearbox’s parent company, Embracer Group, which says “Gearbox continues to scale the organisation to deliver on its ambitious growth plan, and there are currently nine AAA games under development.”