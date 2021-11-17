Paradox says it’s “happy” with ‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2’ progress

Paradox has said that it is currently happy with the progress of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, though it doesn’t want to share much on the game just yet.

During a Q&A in Paradox’s Q3 interim report (thanks, PC Gamer), Alexander Bricca – CFO at Paradox – was asked if there was “any news on Bloodlines 2 or its developer?”

“The new developer is doing quite well and we are happy with the progress of the project now, but it’s still quite some time before we can start to talk about release dates,” answered Bricca.

Advertisement

Elaborating, Bricca said that Paradox would rather “give the studio a situation where they can focus fully on the game development, and not having to address fans reaching out to them. So therefore we have so far not disclosed the name of the studio, and we are very happy to keep it that way for still some time”.

Development of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 seems to have been rocky. After several high-profile developers left the project in 2020, Paradox delayed the game and moved it from Hardsuit Labs to another unknown developer.

Last month, Paradox CEO Fredrik Wester revealed that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 was nearly cancelled in early 2021. After stating that Paradox was “prepared to close production completely”, he added that “we got a pitch that we thought was convincing enough to run”. Now, Wester has “very good hopes that it will be a good game that meets the players’ expectations”.

In other news, Phil Spencer has said that Xbox does not want to platform “exploitive” NFTs, explaining that they currently feel “more exploitative than about entertainment”. While acknowledging that not every NFT game is exploitative in itself, Spencer says that “early on you see a lot of things that probably are not things you want to have in your store”.