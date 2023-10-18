Paradox splits from ‘The Lamplighters League’ developer after “disappointing” sales

Paradox Interactive and Harebrained Schemes have announced their split only two weeks after the launch of turn-based tactics game The Lamplighters League.

On October 10, Paradox Interactive shared that it deemed the game a “big disappointment” due to the tepid commercial reception. The Lamplighters League is set in an alternate version of the 1930s where the player must prevent a cult from seizing precious artefacts to use to take over the world.

Launched on October 3, it is available for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S as well as being playable through Xbox Game Pass.

“Game projects are by their nature always risky, but at the end of the day we haven’t performed at the level we should. It is painful but makes us more eager to roll up our sleeves and do better,” said Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox Interactive, in the original bulletin.

Now, Paradox Interactive and Harebrained Schemes have said that the two will no longer work with each other from January 1, 2024.

“The separation is the result of a mutual agreement, stemming from each party’s strategic and creative priorities,” said the publisher in an announcement yesterday (October 17).

Chief operating officer Charlotta Nilsson also added that Paradox Interactive has “refocused its strategy towards its core niches within strategy and management games with endless qualities”.

As such, splitting was in the best interest of both parties as Harebrained Schemes will look for new publishing opportunities for its future titles.

“Harebrained Schemes will support The Lamplighters League through the end of the year while we seek funding and partnerships for an independent future in 2024,” said studio operations manager Brian Poel. “Our studio mission remains the same: to make games that challenge your mind and touch your heart.”

