Paradox devs have said they are “not done yet” with Stellaris, despite the game celebrating its fifth anniversary this year.

The game went without specific mention of updates at PDXCon, Paradox’s yearly fan event, but the team revealed their plans for the future in an interview with PCGamesN.

Stellaris has already undergone several changes, including the recent Nemesis expansion which altered the entire structure of the game.

“We have so many different ways to expand,” said Stephen Murray, Stellaris game designer when asked about the longevity of the game. “Personally, yes, I would love another five years.”

He continued: “If I can continue bringing interesting ways to bring new moments of wonder to the game, I’ll be really happy with that.”

Murray was also asked if the team would consider revising past changes to the game as they develop new ways to solve problems, and he remained determined that they would.

“If it improves the game, then I think we would consider it,” Murray said. “One example is, how many times have we changed how empire sprawl works? We’re not done with that yet.

“I’m going to change it again at some point. Pop growth I’m not done with yet. There’s been a lot of very valuable feedback since 3.0, about that.”

Paradox recently announced the long-awaited Victoria 3 during PDXCon, 11 years after Victoria 2 was released.

The continued demand for a sequel has become a meme for the Paradox Community, something that Martin Anward, Game Director of Victoria 3, made light of in the first developer diary for the game.

“No, this isn’t a belated April Fools joke. After all these years, and all these memes, Victoria 3 really is confirmed at last,” he said.

The developers behind Victoria 3 have also revealed their working philosophy when including controversial historical subjects in their games, specifically slavery and colonialism.