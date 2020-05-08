Paris Games Week 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus

Paris Games Week 2020 will no longer be taking place this year, after its organisers announced its cancellation via its official website. It has been axed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Per the organisers’ official statement, the team made the difficult decision to cancel the event due to the “current context and the necessary anticipation of both the technical and logistical complexities of an event.” The team is said to have already begun planning for next year’s event.

Some major reveals have occurred at Paris Games Week in the past. Sony Interactive Entertainment used it to unveil a horrifically grim trailer for The Last Of Us Part II back in 2017.

The event typically hosts more than 300,000 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. This year’s show – which was slated to take place from October 23 to October 27 – would have marked the tenth anniversary of Paris Games Week.

Paris Games Week is the latest gaming convention to join a long list of cancelled events this year due to the ongoing pandemic. Other major events that have been cancelled include E3, QuakeCon, the League Of Legends Mid-Season Invitational tournament and many more.

Following E3’s cancellation, Microsoft announced that it would be hosting its own monthly digital event to showcase new games and features of the upcoming Xbox Series X. The first event kicked off with the revelation of 13 new third-party games, including Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

