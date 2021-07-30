Part 2 of ‘Fantasian’ is “almost done” and will be “twice as big” as the first

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi has said that the second part of his RPG Fantasian is “almost done”.

The veteran developer at Mistwalker posted a short message earlier today (July 30) simply saying: “The second part of Fantasian is almost done.”

The first part of the game launched in April this year as an Apple Arcade exclusive. A return to the classic turn-based JRPGs Sakaguchi pioneered in his career at Square, notably Final Fantasy VI, Fantasian has so far introduced its characters and story in a linear fashion, but the second part was always meant to be more open.

Advertisement

In a follow-up statement to Famitsu (translated by VGC), Sakauguchi added, “This part is twice as large as the first part, which exceeded our expectations. The boss monsters are also unique and challenging.”

“I’d like to thank all the development staff, the diorama makers, and all the sound staff including Mr. Uematsu. They gave it their all. I think it’s a great game!”

In a separate interview to VGC ahead of Fantasian Part 1’s release, Sakaguchi had hinted that the RPG could be his final game, or at least that was how he approached the project.

“To be perfectly honest with you, I haven’t given much thought to the next steps for the company or where we want to go, and I think I could use a bit of vacation time in between now and whatever it is we do next,” he said. “So we’ll see what happens, that remains to be seen.”

Fantasian also features a brand new score by composer Nobuo Uematsu, who has long collaborated with Sakaguchi, including many instalments of Final Fantasy.

Advertisement

Uematsu had also said that Fantasian may be the last video game soundtrack he creates, saying, “After making music for Fantasian for over a year, I feel that giving my everything for one soundtrack might become difficult in the future, both from a mental and physical perspective.”

Elsewhere, Microsoft has announced that Forza Motorsport 7 will be delisted on September 15, having reached its “end of life status”. The racing sim will no longer be available to purchased on the Microsoft Store or played on Xbox Game Pass after this date.