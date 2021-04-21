Past Max Payne 3 and LA Noire DLC is now free on Steam

Rockstar has made all DLC for Max Payne 3 and L.A. Noire completely free on Steam, as part of a small update released on Monday (April 19).

Updates to both titles removed support for 32-bit operating systems. Almost all PCs and mobile devices run at 64-bit, which could be why Rockstar deprecated 32-bit support in both games.

Rockstar also included all previously released DLC for both games in the update. In L.A. Noire, this includes new missions and several cosmetic items. The Max Payne 3 DLC includes several cosmetic items, and the Deathmatch Made In Heaven Pack which includes four new multiplayer modes.

On Monday, the developer also pulled its entire catalogue of games from Steam by accident.

In the midst of the confusion, Rockstar also briefly relisted 2003 game Midnight Club 2, a street racing game which was reportedly delisted from sale due to licensing issues with the soundtrack.

L.A. Noire is a neo-noir detective action adventure game which released on the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011. It has since received ports on the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, as well as spawning a VR spin-off for the HTC Vive and PSVR.

Max Payne 3 released in 2012 on the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Microsoft Windows. The third-person shooter is the third entry in a series which originally started in 2001.

