‘Path of Exile: Harvest’ is a new expansion releasing later this month

Developer Grinding Gear Games has announced that their latest Path of Exile expansion, entitled Harvest, will be released for PC on June 19. The PS4 and Xbox One version will drop a week later on June 26.

The free-to-play action RPG will receive Harvest as a free update. Players will engage in entirely new gameplay elements based around cultivating a wild garden. By doing so, players will unlock powerful crafting options, inferior to past expansions.

Across the land, seed caches will be available to discover. By finding these, they can be planted, cared for and harvested. Unearthing them will bring powerful beasts for players to tackle, which once defeated can have their lifeforce drained for powerful crafting or used to grow exotic crops.

Among the new gameplay changes, multiple other upgrades have been introduced. The official website reveals that the “June expansion contains the Harvest challenge league, powerful new crafting options, eight new skills, two new support gems, revamps of Two-handed Weapons, Warcry skills, Brands, Slams and the Passive Skill Tree itself. We’ve [Grinding Gear Games] also introduced 12 new unique items and rebalanced over 50 existing ones.”

Over the years, Path of Exile has gained a massive following since its release in 2013. GameSpot awarded it the PC Game of the Year Award. Over 20 million players have experienced Path of Exile and the game’s first fan convention took place in 2019 entitled ExileCon.

Path of Exile is currently available to download for free on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.