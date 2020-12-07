PAX announces its 2021 in-person convention dates “with optimism”

The organisers of the PAX gaming conventions have announced that they plan to hold in-person events next year, pending the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation.

The PAX team took to Twitter on Saturday, December 6, to announce a number of potential show dates for 2021, ranging from June to December. The tentative dates are: PAX East from June 3-6, PAX West from September 3-6, and PAX Unplugged from December 10-12.

Check out PAX’s statement below.

With optimism and safety in mind, we're announcing our #PAX 2021 Dates. Read the full statement below: pic.twitter.com/dDMhsJwd7t — PAX (@pax) December 4, 2020

PAX clarified that the dates are being announced now to “help partners plan for the upcoming year on how they might attend as well as provide a chance to start conversations about how to bring attendees, panelists, exhibitors and our broader community together with these events that are 7 months away”.

PAX was also quick to assure possible attendees that their safety would be of utmost importance: “[If] COVID-19 remains a major barrier to safely gathering at one of our shows, we won’t do it, or we will take it virtual”, before adding “we will not put attendees, exhibitors, or our guests at risk for the sake of an event if things aren’t not the up and up”.

It was also announced that PAX South would only return in 2022, while confirmed dates for PAX Aus’ 2021 show dates can be expected in the “next few weeks”, as the team continuously works with the Australian government to monitor the situation.

This year’s PAX West and Australia events were canceled in June amidst the coronavirus pandemic. In its place, a nine-day PAX Online event was announced, which took place from September 12-20.