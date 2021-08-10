PAX Australia 2021 cancelled over COVID-19 safety concerns

PAX Australia 2021 has been cancelled for a second year in a row due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event’s organisers announced the news on the official PAX website yesterday (August 9): “It is with a heavy heart that today we announce the postponement of PAX Aus 2021. At the start of the year, we were optimistic that we’d all be able to come together in person this October.”

“We’ve been working hard with our partners and exhibitors to deliver the best possible version of PAX Aus 2021, but due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 in Australia, the next edition of PAX Aus will now take place in 2022,” adds the statement.

This is the second year in a row that the event has been cancelled. However, much like last year’s show, PAX Australia 2021 will still provide an online experience. Developers, publishers and fans will be able to get involved in Pax Aus Online, which the hosts will “announce more info” on soon.

An update on PAX Aus 2021 pic.twitter.com/xnq2Hwu7nA — PAX Australia (@PAXAus) August 10, 2021

Those who purchased tickets for the show can get a full refund. The show’s organisers stated their intention to bring the show back in 2022, when coronavirus might not be so widespread.

Greater Sydney, where PAX Aus typically takes place, is currently in lockdown because of the Delta variant of coronavirus, which is spreading through the area. Two weeks ago, the government extended the lockdown by four weeks after it was reported that there were 172 new local Delta cases.

Several gaming events were cancelled this year, including E3 2021, which was instead held digitally. Microsoft, EA, and Ubisoft all held digital conferences during the event.

In other gaming news, Psyonix has announced that it will start banning players who consistently quit casual matches early. The change will arrive as part of season four, which will also introduce 2v2 tournaments.