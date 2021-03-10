PAX Australia to return as a live event this October

The organisers of PAX Australia have announced that the gaming convention is set to return this October as a live event.

The organisers shared the news on Twitter earlier today (March 10). Per the statement shared by the organisers, this year’s PAX Australia event is scheduled for October 8-10 at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Enough with the teasing, we are very excited to announce that PAX Australia will be back in 2021 as a live event, just as you remember it! 8 Oct – 10 Oct 2021

Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre Hang with us + 1000's more on the #PAXAus discord now: https://t.co/S4BQIcFa47 pic.twitter.com/Ev1DnIzFaX — PAX Australia (@PAXAus) March 9, 2021

Advertisement

The organisers have also confirmed that tickets to the event will “initially be limited” in compliance with Melbourne’s currently capacity regulations, which they hope will ease over the coming months, allowing more tickets to be released.

In the event of border closures or ticket holders being unable to attend the show due to quarantine restrictions, refunds will be issued. More information is expected to be released in the coming months.

PAX Australia went on to assure fans that “the safety of our PAX Aus community is our absolute priority and comes first before all else. We ill take all necessary precautions for public health and follow national and local health guidelines that are in place at the time of our event”.

The event will be PAX’s first in the country since 2019. Last year’s event was scrapped in June due to coronavirus concerns. Following the cancellation of all PAX events globally, a nine-day virtual event dubbed PAX Online was organised for September.

In early December, PAX announced “with optimism” a series of dates for in-person events this year, pending the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation. The tentative dates for PAX East are June 3-6, while PAX West is planned for September 3-6 and PAX Unplugged from December 10-12.

Advertisement

Last month, it was announced that E3 – the world’s largest gaming expo and convention – is reportedly cancelling its live event due to the ongoing pandemic, and will instead be working on a digital show.