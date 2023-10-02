‘Payday 3’ developer outlines future updates after fixing matchmaking issues

Starbreeze Studios has claimed that matchmaking issues with Payday 3 have been fixed, following the heist shooter’s rocky launch last month.

Following its release on September 21, Payday 3 struggled with significant server issues that prevented players from matchmaking and starting heists. Due to the game’s always-online nature, this meant Payday 3 has been frequently unplayable, and last week Starbreeze claimed a third-party matchmaking partner was responsible for the errors.

Today (October 2), a post on Starbreeze’s website announced that “initial matchmaking issues” have since been fixed, and the studio “will now intensify the commercial activities around Payday 3“.

Tobias Sjögren, the CEO of Starbreeze Entertainment, also thanked players for their “patience” with Payday‘s launch.

“Our community is the engine that drives both our games and our company forward,” he shared. “I don’t really need to repeat that this was not the start we wanted, but at the same time, our business model is a marathon and not a sprint and we will tirelessly continue to build Payday 3 bigger and better to deliver the greatest possible value for our players.”

Looking ahead, fans can expect “200+” quality of life improvements to be made in October, while “new functionality” and more content will be added across October and November. Finally, the game’s Syntax Error downloadable content (DLC) will be released before the year’s end.

Besides Syntax Error, a roadmap for Payday 3 recently outlined another three DLC releases coming to the game across 2024. That’s on top of “seasonal events, playable characters, skill lines, new enemy, weapons” and “much more” planned.

Sjögren recently acknowledged that Starbreeze has “a lot of diligent and consistent work ahead of us to regain community trust” following Payday 3‘s launch. The CEO also claimed the studio will investigate making the game “less dependent on online services“.