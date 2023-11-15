‘Payday 3’ update will bring back two “classic” heists from last game

After a rough launch and several patches, heist shooter Payday 3 is adding two levels from Payday 2 to the game as part of a free update later this month.

Developer Starbreeze Entertainment announced the news in a post on its website, which revealed the update will “reimagine” two classic heists: Cook Off, which tasks players with batch-cooking methamphetamine, and stealthy robbery Turbid Station.

The developer added that the update, currently scheduled for release in November 2023, is planned to have a “new skill line, brand new first-person interaction animations, Infamy Points to heist payout, two new banging tracks from Gustavo Coutinho and more than 200 additional bug fixes and improvements”.

There’s no official word on when to expect this update other than November of this year, but Starbreeze Entertainment has been patching Payday 3 following its launch troubles.

Upon release, the game was criticised for bugs, server issues, and slow progression. A major complaint was from PlayStation owners, who reported that they couldn’t access special pre-order bonuses at all.

We gave Payday 3 three stars in our review, and criticised its lack of heists and shallow stealth.

“Payday 3 is brilliant fun, but it wears thin very fast,” the review reads. “Despite its phenomenal shootouts and the thrill of pulling off a heist unseen, other tweaks are a step back from Payday 2 and the eight levels on offer won’t keep casual players entertained for long.”

In other news, Remedy Entertainment has fully rebooted its multiplayer title, giving it a new codename.