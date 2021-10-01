‘PC Building Simulator’ is next week’s free Epic Games Store title

Epic Games Store will be giving away PC Building Simulator as its next free game from October 7-14.

As part of its long-running weekly giveaways, PC Building Simulator, which lets PC gamers build their dream PC, will be available for free through the Epic Games Store. This will replace Europa Universalis IV, which is currently free on the digital store until October 7.

First released in 2019, PC Building Simulator gives players a PC case to customise with a variety of components to make a fully functional high-spec rig. The game uses real-world, fully-licensed components from a wide range of manufacturers, including AMD, Cooler Master, Corsair, MSI, EVGA, and Gigabyte.

PC Building Simulator also comes with a career mode, where players run their own PC building and repair business out of their workshop, completing a range of jobs from customers, whether that is simple upgrades and repairs to full system builds, while also ensuring the jobs make a profit.

The giveaway only includes the base game, which is usually £14.99, although there is also plenty of optional DLC, which is currently bundled on Steam as the Maxed Out Edition for £53.11. This includes an esports career mode, where you’re the beleagured tech for esports events and teams.

Epic Games Store users will be able to claim PC Building Simulator for free from October 7-14 here.

Elsewhere, Epic Games has announced a selection of immersive in-game musical shows in Fortnite as part of the new Soundwave Series. The series features acts from around the world, including Egyptian musician Mohamed Hamaki, Australian singer-songwriter Tones And I, Brazilian rapper Emicida, Japanese pop artist and music producer Gen Hoshino, and French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura.

Meanwhile, Marvel’s Venom – and Eddie Brock – are the latest skins to arrive in Fortnite.