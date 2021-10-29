PC games using Valve’s CEG DRM now work with Proton

Valve released a new Steam client beta yesterday (October 28), which allows Linux gamers to play Windows games that used the company’s old DRM software.

For Linux users, the issue of games that make use of Valve’s own custom executable-generation (CEG) DRM not launching was reported via Github back in 2018.

Earlier today (October 29), a post from GamingOnLinux reported that Linux users with the latest version of Proton Experimental using Steam Play can now play Windows games that use the old CEG DRM. Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais tweeted that this is “initial support”, encouraging others to “comment if you test any” via Github.

Together with newest Proton Experimental, tonight's Steam Client Beta adds initial support for the CEG DRM running through Proton, unblocking many games. Some affected titles are mentioned in this issue, add a comment if you test any!https://t.co/iMP6KRDpq6 — Pierre-Loup Griffais (@Plagman2) October 29, 2021

According to the post, some PC titles that have been confirmed to work include:

Aliens vs. Predator (2010)

Bioshock Infinite

Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Hitman: Absolution

Just Cause 2

Lara Croft & the Guardian of Light

Mafia II

Saints Row: The Third

Sid Meier’s Civilization V

Sniper Elite V2

The Typing of The Dead: Overkill

It’s good news for Linux users but also potentially for prospective Steam Deck owners, as games that can run on Proton bodes well for them running on Valve’s new handheld set to ship later this year, which is also relying on making many PC games compatible via Proton.

Another obstacle Valve has been working on to overcome is ensuring games using anti-cheat software will run on Steam Deck. Fortunately last month, BattlEye confirmed that it is Steam Deck-compatible, with games using the software like Arma 3, Destiny 2, and PUBG able to run on the system.

