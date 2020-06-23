PC players of ‘FIFA 21’ may not receive next-gen console features

FIFA 21’s PC players may not be privy to the next-gen advancements EA Sports recently announced for the game. EA has announced the PC release of the game will be the same version as the PS4 and Xbox One.

This news has been confirmed on FIFA 21’s website FAQ, with little other information besides “We’ll have more information on it in the coming weeks”.

The new features – that can be expected for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X – will apparently translate into “ultra-realistic football experiences and player fidelity”. This includes controller haptics, blazing fast loading times, stats-driven player movement and off-ball humanisation. These features have been designed to fully immerse players into the game, making gameplay more realistic than ever.

Gamers who purchase the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game will be given a free update for the PS5 and Xbox Series X respectively, through which they will be able to port over their saved data to improved versions of the game for free on newer consoles when they make the jump.

With this new revelation, it is unknown if PC players will eventually receive next-gen features in future updates, or if the version will go completely without the new advancements EA is planning to include in the series.

FIFA 21 will launch worldwide on October 9, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Pre-ordering the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition will allow gamers to play the game from October 6.

FIFA 21 will also be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X, although a release date can only be expected at a later date.