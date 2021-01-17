Hitman 3 players who pick up the game during its Epic Games Store exclusivity period will not be able to access Hitman 2 levels without buying the game again on that platform IO Interactive have confirmed.

The developer has previously confirmed that levels from previous games would be accessible in Hitman 3 “if you have already purchased that content from the same store that you have pre-ordered or purchased Hitman 3.”

IO Interactive have revealed in an in-depth ‘pre-launch guide‘ that to access the Hitman 2 levels, players will need to buy the Hitman 2 Access Pass for an 80% discount at launch, as currently the Epic Games Store does not have Hitman 2 available for purchase. This has left fans of the series disappointed, with one saying it “seems like a blatant bait-and-switch”

Seems like a blatant bait-and-switch at this point. Definitely canceling my preorder if this situation isn't remedied. This is from your own site… pic.twitter.com/EZv69HNrXi — Alex Niedt (@AlexNiedt) January 15, 2021

As Currently, the pre-launch guide promises that the access pass will be “80% off for 14 days after the launch of HITMAN 3 on Epic Games Store and will continue to be discounted regularly.” which is at odds with the original promise.

When this was reported by PCgamesN, Tim Sweeney, the head of Epic Games responded to the story on Twitter. He has said that they are trying to find away around the situation with IO, and that ” It’s never Epic’s intent to create a situation where someone who owns a game on Steam would have to buy it again on Epic Games Store to get the full benefits of it.”

Sorry, the team is looking into this with IO. It’s never Epic’s intent to create a situation where someone who owns a game on Steam would have to buy it again on Epic Games Store to get the full benefits of it. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) January 16, 2021

Hitman 3 is currently releasing on January 20 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and also Switch via Nintendo’s cloud gaming services. Last week IO Interactive released a complete list of locations that will feature in the game, including the previously known locations of Dubai, and Dartmoor

When players have access to the whole trilogy, IO have also confirmed that Hitman 3 is optimised to only take up “around 100GB” of space, despite Hitman 1 and 2 coming to 97GB on together in their current implementation, thanks to Hitman 3 being able to cull duplicate data.