‘Perfect Dark’ reboot from Microsoft brings on Crystal Dynamics

Developer behind the Perfect Dark reboot The Initiative has announced it is working with Crystal Dynamics on the game.

The announcement was shared by The Initiative on Twitter this morning (September 24), which reads: “Perfect Dark update! We are partnering with Crystal Dynamics, the world class team behind character-driven games such as Tomb Raider, to bring this first-person spy thriller to a new generation.”

Perfect Dark update! We are partnering with Crystal Dynamics, the world class team behind character-driven games such as Tomb Raider, to bring this first-person spy thriller to a new generation. pic.twitter.com/EiqjU99wMa — TheInitiative (@TheInitiative) September 24, 2021

“The teams couldn’t pass up a chance to work together,” the post added. “We’re still early in development, but incredibly excited to use this unique opportunity to deliver on the vision for Perfect Dark!”

Microsoft’s reboot of Perfect Dark was announced at The Game Awards last year, where it was described as a “blockbuster secret agent” game that aims to reinvent the franchise. The full development interview can be watched below.

A Perfect Dark remaster from 2010 was the last time the series saw the light of day, with the game also available as part of the 2015 Rare Replay collection.

Working with Crystal Dynamics, the developer behind Marvel’s Avengers, may come as a surprise but The Initiative studio head Darrell Gallagher was also Crystal Dynamics former head of studio. Daniel Neuburger was also game director for the Tomb Raider reboots, and he now has the same role at The Initiative (thanks, Eurogamer).

Earlier this year Phil Spencer noted that the Perfect Dark reboot would add some much needed diversity to the Xbox first-party line up when he said “I think it’s awesome that, for us, we can focus on a female protagonist in our line-up, we don’t have a lot of that.”

In other news, last night’s Nintendo Direct revealed the cast for the upcoming animated Super Mario Bros. movie, with Christ Pratt voicing Mario.