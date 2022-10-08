‘Persona 3 Portable’ and ‘Persona 4 Golden’ to be released in January

With Persona 5 Royal launching on Xbox, Switch and PC on October 21, the release for the ports of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden has been announced.

In a tweet, Atlus announced that Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will be released on January 19. There was no new footage released, with the tweet only being accompanied by the logo for each game, but the release of the games on modern consoles will be welcomed by fans who’ve been waiting eagerly since the announcement in June.

Both games were originally announced at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase on June 12, with the publisher then going on to confirm that all three titles would also be released for PS5, PS4 and Steam.

P3P, which was released in 2006, has only ever been available on PSP and PS Vita, so the move to a modern console has been anticipated hopefully by fans of the JRPG series for some time. The Portable version of Persona 3 features an alternate female protagonist to the other version of the game, Fes. Fes instead included an additional epilogue sequence.

🌙 Special Announcement! 📺 Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden release for modern platforms on January 19, 2023! #P3P #P4G pic.twitter.com/OrAx46j8XG — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) October 8, 2022

Persona 4 Golden is currently already available on Steam, but will be joined later this month by Persona 5 Royal, and on January 19 Persona 3 Portable will also be listed. Atlus re-released Persona 4 Golden for Steam in 2020, which featured graphics updates in order for the game to be experienced in HD for the first time since its original release in 2012. English and Japanese voiceovers were also included.

