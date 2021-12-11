‘Persona 3 Portable’ might be getting a remaster

According to prolific leaker Zippo, a remaster of Persona 3 Portable could be on the way, and it will be multiplatform.

Zippo has been known for leaking accurate information in the past, and as pointed out by Nintendo Life, the leaker also correctly teased the announcement of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax. Zippo teased the leak on their blog, saying, “Oh, and Persona 3 Portable is getting a remaster. Multiplatform.” No specific details were provided on what multiplatform entails, or when we might get a reveal or release date of the port.

Persona games often receive numerous iterations of their original releases. Persona 3 received an expanded version called Persona 3 FES, both on the PlayStation 2, and was later ported to the PSP as Persona 3 Portable.

The portable release differed from the original game in that the only time you were able to walk around in a 3D space was during dungeons. But Persona 3 Portable did receive some upgrades, most notably the ability to play as a female version of the protagonist, which made changes to the original’s story.

If the leak is true, it would likely be a part of Atlus celebrating its 25th anniversary. In the summer the studio announced that it had seven project reveals planned over the next year.

The announcement of the 2D fighting game Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is the first project to be revealed of the seven. And a 25th-anniversary vinyl box set was recently revealed as well. Persona 4 Golden also received a PC release earlier this year. According to the anniversary website, the next project to be revealed is in February, next year.

