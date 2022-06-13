‘Persona 3 Portable’, ‘Persona 4 Golden’ and ‘Persona 5 Royal’ are coming to PS5 and Steam

It’s been confirmed that Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal are all coming to PS5 and Steam.

During the Xbox and Bethesda showcase last night (June 12) it was announced that the three Persona games will be coming to Xbox and Windows PC, as well as Xbox Game Pass (via, GamesRadar).

Following the showcase, Atlus has now confirmed that they will also be coming to PS5 and Steam as well.

“Atlus recently announced that the critically acclaimed Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will be coming to Xbox and Windows,” the press release said. “These beloved games will also be heading to Steam and PlayStation 5.”

Persona 4 Golden is currently already available on Steam, so it will be joined by Persona 3 Portable and Persona 5 Royal.

P5R, which is an enhanced re-release of Persona 5, has only been available on the PS5 through backwards compatibility until now, while P3P – which was released way back in 2006 – has only been available on PSP and PSVita.

As for when each game will be released, P5R is set to release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on October 21, while P3P and P4G will be arriving at a later date in 2023.

It’s notable that the P3 re-release is Portable and not Fes. The Portable version features an alternate female protagonist, while Fes included an additional epilogue sequence.

Atlus re-released P4G on Steam in 2020 which features graphical upgrades to be experienced in HD for the first time since its original release in 2012. It also included both English and Japanese voiceovers. It’s unclear at this time whether P3P will receive the same treatment when it eventually launches.

In other news, a new Nintendo Direct is rumoured for the end of the month.