‘Persona 3 Reload’ DLC adds songs from ‘Persona 4’ and ‘5’

Persona 3 Reload is getting its first piece of DLC, with two sets of songs from Persona 5 Royal and Persona 4 Golden being added.

These two sets, featuring 16 songs in total, will be available via Persona 3 Reload‘s expansion pass, which is out now. The expansion pass is free for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers via Game Pass Ultimate Perks through January 31, 2025, and is otherwise available for £28.99 on digital storefronts.

From Persona 5, fans will get ‘Life Will Change’, ‘Beneath the Mask’, ‘Kichijoji 199X’, ‘Gentle Madman’, ‘I Believe’, ‘Keeper of Lust’, ‘Blooming Villain’, and ‘Victory’. From Persona 4, expect to hear ‘Backside of the TV’, ‘Game’, ‘Junes Theme’, ‘Heaven’, ‘Long Way, Revelations: Mitsuo’, ‘The Almighty’, and ‘Results’.

This is all background music, meaning players will be able to listen to them during dungeon exploration and combat.

In May 2024, players with the expansion pass will also receive the Velvet Costume and BGM Set. In September 2024, a post-ending DLC titled Episode Aigis -The Answer- is due to launch. However, there is still no mention of the female protagonist from Persona 3 Portable, meaning hopes are dwindling she’ll be added to Reload this year.

Persona 3 Reload is developer Atlus’ fastest-selling game to date; it sold over one million copies in its first week alone. NME‘s review of the game touts it as a “must-play marvel”. Its captivating slice-of-life elements were praised for their moreishness, as was its story. It also made it onto NME‘s best Steam games to play this year.

